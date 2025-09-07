PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

