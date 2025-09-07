Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 26,309 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 133.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of UI opened at $575.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.59 and a 200 day moving average of $385.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.40 and a 12 month high of $577.05.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UI shares. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.67.

Read Our Latest Report on UI

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.