Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 1,446 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Centene were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,091,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 536,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,433,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Centene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,055,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,004,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 200,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

