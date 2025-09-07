Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 20,729 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.98. Crescent Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Zacks Research cut Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

