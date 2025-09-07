Scientech Research LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 164,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 236,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $58.25 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.