Matador Resources Company $MTDR is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for 2.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $44,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.