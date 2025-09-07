Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.74 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,257,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,741,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 573.9% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 114,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA opened at $58.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

