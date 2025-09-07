Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 190,527 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,055,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,878,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,308,000 after acquiring an additional 654,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.