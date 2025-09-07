CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,100 shares, adeclineof31.8% from the July 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at C$23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.85.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.