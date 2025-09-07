CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,100 shares, adeclineof31.8% from the July 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at C$23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.85.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations.

