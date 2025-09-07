Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $43.73. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 1,425 shares trading hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 billion. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

