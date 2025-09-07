iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, anincreaseof88.9% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7%

USCL stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

