iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, anincreaseof88.9% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7%
USCL stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
