Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CFO Sells $4,081,691.60 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Fox-Geen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 16,392 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $2,083,095.36.

On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 200,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $5,860,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9,044.57. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

View Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.