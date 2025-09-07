Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CFO Sells $4,081,691.60 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeremy Fox-Geen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 16,392 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $2,083,095.36.
- On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 200,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $5,860,000.00.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
Circle Internet Group stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9,044.57. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.
