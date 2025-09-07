Macquarie Begins Coverage on Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA)

Investment analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHA. CICC Research started coverage on Chagee in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.70 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chagee in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Get Chagee alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHA

Chagee Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $17.07 on Friday. Chagee has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Chagee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Chagee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.