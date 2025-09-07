CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Sells $2,780,000.00 in Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CG Oncology Price Performance

CGON opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.87. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CG Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CG Oncology by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CG Oncology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 1,051.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGON shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

