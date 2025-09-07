Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,689,053.15 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David Obstler sold 12,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,689,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,753,236.35. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 3.3%

Datadog stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.81, a PEG ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,178,000 after buying an additional 740,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

