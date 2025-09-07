David Wang Sells 70,000 Shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,001,666.08. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

About ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 27.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.