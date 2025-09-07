iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 358,600 shares, agrowthof61.8% from the July 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Down 0.2%
UAE stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
