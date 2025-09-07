Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,300 shares, adecreaseof37.1% from the July 31st total of 73,600 shares. Currently,3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($8.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.72) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 871.77% and a negative net margin of 68.77%.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Stories

