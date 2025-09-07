Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Braze Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $124,267.02. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,261.36. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 821.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,273,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Braze by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 647.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

