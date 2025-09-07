Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 64.6% in August

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,900 shares, agrowthof64.6% from the July 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Valneva has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.28 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth $94,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valneva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

