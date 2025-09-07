Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.48 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 257,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,759,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

