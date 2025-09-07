Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Valneva Stock Down 2.1%

VALN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.28 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

