Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6%

BEAM opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.14. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,847,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,502,000 after buying an additional 367,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,729,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,448,000 after buying an additional 462,573 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,726,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 456,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,026,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,273,559 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

