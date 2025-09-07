Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,300 shares, adropof30.7% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vasta Platform
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Vasta Platform had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.