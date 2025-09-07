Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,300 shares, adropof30.7% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vasta Platform

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Trading Down 1.3%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform Limited ( NASDAQ:VSTA Free Report ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of Vasta Platform worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Vasta Platform had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.