Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $108,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,172.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $120,796.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,442.20. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Intapp by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

