Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 363.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,322.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 876,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 840,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.