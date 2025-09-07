MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -133.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 346.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.