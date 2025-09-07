Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.6667.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,883,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 110.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

