Contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.73% 8.90% 1.05% Custom Truck One Source -1.89% -6.61% -1.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Custom Truck One Source”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion 0.11 $33.80 million $0.34 17.46 Custom Truck One Source $1.80 billion 0.76 -$28.66 million ($0.16) -38.03

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Custom Truck One Source 1 2 2 0 2.20

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $6.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Custom Truck One Source on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

