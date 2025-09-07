Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.83 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 46.78 and a quick ratio of 46.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 311,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

