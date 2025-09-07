Amundi Buys 54,503 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Amundi increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.38% of Teledyne Technologies worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

TDY opened at $548.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $416.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

