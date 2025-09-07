Amundi Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.39% of NVR worth $80,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 23,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,497.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,861.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,420.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

