Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 10.0%

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.09 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,035. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,002.89. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,874 shares of company stock worth $3,587,618 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 10,605.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.