Amundi Sells 196,912 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Amundi trimmed its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,912 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.28% of Trade Desk worth $77,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

