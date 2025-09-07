Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

RY opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.04.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

