Amundi Purchases 23,353 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Amundi boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $79,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,558.08. This represents a 39.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DKS opened at $221.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

