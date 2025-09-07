Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,962 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Assurant were worth $74,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 2.5%

Assurant stock opened at $211.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,400.44. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

