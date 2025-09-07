Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,160 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $82,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $10,082,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $2,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.3993 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

