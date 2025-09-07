Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

EPAC stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,634.64. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 361.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

