Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Docusign Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. Docusign has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,703,000 after purchasing an additional 235,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Docusign by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Docusign by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Docusign by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

