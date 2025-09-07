Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 20.4%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.65, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,268 shares in the company, valued at $47,846,332.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,813.62. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

