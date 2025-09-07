BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to “Outperform”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. HSBC has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $66.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,797 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

