Guggenheim Boosts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $10.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOSE. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of EOSE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,457 shares in the company, valued at $810,554.58. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,712. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,697 shares of company stock worth $3,722,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

