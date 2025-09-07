Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,311.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,009,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,673,000 after purchasing an additional 718,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.