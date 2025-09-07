Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Grows By 115.9%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, anincreaseof115.9% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
