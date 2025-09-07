Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Grows By 115.9%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, anincreaseof115.9% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Featured Stories

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

