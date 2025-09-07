iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 760,500 shares, agrowthof115.3% from the July 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.