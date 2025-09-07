AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Short Interest Update

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adropof53.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDFI opened at $35.94 on Friday. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Institutional Trading of AB Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDFI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,729,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,269,000 after buying an additional 638,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

About AB Short Duration Income ETF

The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years.

