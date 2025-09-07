Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, adeclineof53.2% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 33.14 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 5,022.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

