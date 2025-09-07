BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.50, but opened at $112.94. BioNTech shares last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 511,885 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

BioNTech Stock Up 8.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 5,710.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BioNTech by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

