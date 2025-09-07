Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Prosiebensat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosiebensat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.46 million. Prosiebensat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

